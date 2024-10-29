The Yorkshire Post will be hosting a reader Q&A to answer all of your questions about the Budget on Friday 1 November at 1pm.

Fresh from watching Rachel Reeves’ first Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday (30 October), our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has already interviewed the Chancellor since Labour won the election, and heard first hand her plans for the future.

Leave your questions in the comment section below and Ralph will answer them on Friday.

Ms Reeves will announce Labour’s first Budget for 14 years on Wednesday after Prime Minister’s Questions. She has promised it will be pro-growth and pro-business, while at the same time pledging not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions.

The Chancellor wants to put money into ailing public services, while having to fill an apparent multi-billion black hole in the Treasury’s finances. The government has already announced that the £2 bus fare cap will rise to £3, and that the NHS is set to get funding for 40,000 extra appointments a week.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is hoping to get help from Ms Reeves to fill the £65 billion black hole in the region’s police funding, which was handed over by the old police and crime commissioner’s office. With the NHS in the spotlight, there may also be an update on the plans for a new children’s hospital and maternity centre at the Leeds General Infirmary.

While there is hope that a change to the fiscal rules will allow greater investment in transport connectivity across the North, such as Northern Powerhouse Rail.