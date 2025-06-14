Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her statement this week, the Chancellor confirmed more than £15bn of transport funding for some of the UK's biggest mayoralties outside of London, including the West Midland and Greater Manchester.

As part of this, West Yorkshire received £2.1bn in funding to help with Mayor Tracy Brabin’s proposed tram network and South Yorkshire gained £1.5bn for bus franchising and Supertram renovations.

The transport money allocated for York and North Yorkshire and Hull and East Yorkshire, both mayoral combined authorities that were created since May last year, has yet to be confirmed, however The Yorkshire Post understands it is likely to be a fraction of this.

Sources have said they believe there is a “two-tier system” of mayoralties emerging.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves | Carl Court/Getty Images

Both mayors - Labour’s David Skaith and Reform UK’s Luke Campbell - have made their dissatisfaction known publicly.

Mr Skaith has been given a portion of a £750m pot for a bus franchising pilot, which will assess how the model can function in more rural areas.

“York and North Yorkshire is ready to be a trailblazer and play a vital role in building this new rural transport model, leading the way for more areas like ours,” he said.

“Look at the success of the Yorkshire Dales Explorer service. In its first year, it opened up a beautiful but remote area for thousands of passengers, boosting local businesses and providing viable, sustainable travel.”

However, beyond this there was disappointment at the outcome for York and North Yorkshire.

“We have tried our best to across to Government the importance of delivering devolution away from the city regions,” a source told The Yorkshire Post.

York and North Yorkshrie Mayor David Skaith. Credit: YNYMCA | YNYMCA

“However, they have not seen the value in that.”

While Mr Skaith said: “York and North Yorkshire have got behind devolution and people across our region are counting on us to deliver.

“To make a credible case for devolution this government needs to show it is serious about rural and coastal areas.

“These announcements fall well short of what we need to deliver the full ambitions we have in our region - better transport, better jobs, and opportunities for everyone”.

While in the Humber, Ms Reeves announced Government support for the Viking carbon capture and storage project, however Mr Campbell was clearly hoping for more.

He said: “This is a very disappointing start, and we will be pressing the government to match our ambitions with much more support in future.

Olympic boxer Luke Campbell, who is Reform's mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire gestures to the audience on February 27, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“As a new combined authority, we are developing exciting plans at pace for better transport connectivity within the region and with the rest of the UK.

“The government needs to back this area and reverse the last 14 years of underfunding and bad policies which have hit local people so hard.

“We must be a priority for local growth fund support – giving us a long-term settlement that gives us a level playing field and the same opportunities as city regions across the UK.

“We will be making the case for at least the same levels of funding awarded to other Combined Authorities in the Midlands and the North to give Hull and East Yorkshire the opportunities we deserve as a future business and industry powerhouse for the country.”