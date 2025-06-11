Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor first signalled her backing for the Viking CCS plans at the Labour conference last year, however in interviews with The Yorkshire Post since failed to confirm it would get public funding.

Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband repeatedly visited Hull and the wider Humber region, however said any decision would be pushed back until the Spending Review.

There had been criticism that Government delays could cause businesses to pull out of the scheme - which would see carbon dioxide emissions taken from Immingham 34 miles to Theddlethorpe, where they would be transported into huge tanks beneath the North Sea.

However, in the House of Commons today, Ms Reeves confirmed “support for the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire”, before adding: “We are also backing the Viking project in Humberside.”

She said: “These investments will ensure that the towns and cities that powered the last industrial revolution play their part in our next industrial revolution.”

It is understood that this was one of the last projects negotiated by Mr Miliband in his talks with the Treasury.

How carbon capture could look at VPI Immingham, one of Europe's most advanced power plants.

Graeme Davies, executive vice president CCS at Harbour Energy, the operator of the scheme, said: “The Spending Review today a strong signal that Viking CCS is an economic growth priority for the Government in this Parliament.

“We will continue to work with Government on the critical steps needed to progress Viking CCS towards a final investment decision, following the completion of work Engineering Design and approval of our onshore pipeline Consent Order earlier this year.”

Ms Reeves’ commitment will be of great relief to businesses in the wider energy cluster in the freeport, who have said they have £15bn to invest with the Government’s backing.

VPI, the company behind electricity and steam generation for the Humber’s two large oil refineries, is bidding to become the anchor emitter for the Viking project.

Jonathan Briggs, director of development and delivery at VPI, said: “This decision provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity, delivering significant private investment while protecting existing jobs and creating new ones based on the industries of the future.