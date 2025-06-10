Government told to 'get moving' with Humber carbon capture before businesses pull out

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Powis, chief executive at the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, told The Yorkshire Post that Rachel Reeves had to “get moving”.

Tomorrow, the Chancellor will set out departmental budgets and funding for major infrastructure projects for years to come, with a decision expected on the Viking CCS scheme in the Humber.

This would see carbon dioxide emissions taken from Immingham 34 miles to Theddlethorpe in the Lincolnshire coast, where they would be transported into huge tanks beneath the North Sea.

The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere, and is seen as essential to the UK reaching net zero by 2050.

Businesses say they have £15bn ready to invest in the Humber if the Government provides adequate support to get CCS off the ground.

Ms Powis said: “They have invested huge amounts at risk in terms of getting the project ready - as it is now.

“If we don’t do it now, what happens to those industries that need decarbonising? We need to get moving.”

She said it would create 8,000 jobs during the construction of the CCS project and add £7bn in economic growth.

Ms Powis said this was “critical” in delivering both clean power by 2030 and net zero by 2050, with the Humber the biggest carbon emitter in the country.

“The Government has got to provide - the industry has done our side of the bargain with the investment,” she added.

In her speech at last year’s Labour conference, Ms Reeves pledged that the Government would deliver on the Humber’s CCS project.

However, since then, both the Chancellor and Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband have failed to give a guarantee to The Yorkshire Post that the project would get the funding to go ahead.

In the meantime, £22bn of funding was granted to the Track 1 clusters in Teesside and Merseyside.

Harbour Energy, the operator of the Viking scheme with a 60 per cent interest, has already said it is reviewing its resources in the region due to “repeated delays”.

Adam Newton, corporate affairs director on Viking, said: TThe Government has a once in a generation opportunity to unleash the full potential of Humber economic growth by accelerating policy and funding support for Viking CCS.

“To do so could catalyze more than £13bn in private sector investment, protect almost 20,000 high quality jobs.

“It will also decarbonise vital sectors of the region’s industrial economy for decades to come.”

David Talbot, chief executive of Catch, a beacon training facility in the Humber, said: “There are great plans waiting for the green light.

