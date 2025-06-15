Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m told the Chancellor was in full of good humour as she spoke to backbench Labour MPs, who, with the winter fuel payment U-turn and a huge increase in free school meals, finally have something to sell to their constituents.

Ms Reeves even flexed her muscles, lightheartedly taking aim at some of the Cabinet ministers who took longer to settle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whereas after a Budget, there comes the line-by-line scrutiny of the Office for Budget Responsibility, in the Spending Review the Chancellor is able to celebrate some big spending commitments from the NHS to defence.

Look finer into the detail however, and it is clear that after a challenging first 11 months in office, this is Ms Reeves going all in with her chips.

In amongst the 2.3 per cent increase in the policing budget and 2.6 per cent rise in council spending are a number of assumptions that could come back to sting the Chancellor.

In the case of the Home Office’s spending that is all reliant on a significant reduction in costs based on ending the use of asylum hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will that happen? At the moment, no one knows. However, it is a pledge the Government has made so is factored into these budgets.

In the local government budget, it is assumed that all councils will put up council tax by 5 per cent each year for the next four.

This will also go towards the police funds, however councillors up for election may not choose to continually hike council tax year after year.

And then if the economy doesn’t grow - as the latest figures attest - due to factors like tariffs and trade wars, then Ms Reeves will quickly be running out of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Johnson, the Institute for Fiscal Studies supremo, explained: “Ms Reeves is now going to have all her fingers and all her toes crossed, hoping that the OBR will not be downgrading their forecasts in the Autumn.