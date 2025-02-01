Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Treasury Minister and chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership told The Yorkshire Post the UK “desperately needs” great private and public investment.

In the Budget, the Chancellor announced she was changing the way debt was calculated to free up more funds for capital infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet many of the projects highlighted by Ms Reeves in her growth speech will either be privately financed, like a third runway at Heathrow, or come from devolved funding, such as reopening Doncaster-Sheffield Airport.

Lord O’Neill said: “I really welcomed the Chancellor changing the fiscal rules.

“The framework she has created with a focus on the supply side, public sector investment and infrastructure projects will help growth.”

George Osborne and Jim O'Neill on the creation of the Northern Powerhouse in 2015. Credit: Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images | Getty Images

But the former Goldman Sachs chairman warned against Ms Reeves getting blown off course by some recent turbulence in the gilt markets, which set the price of Government debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They shouldn’t be frightened by changes in the gilt yields, which had largely nothing to do with the UK in my judgement,” he said.

“They changed the fiscal rules to borrow to invest, so they should show ambition and do that.”

In the Spring, the Government will start the Spending Review and announce its 10-year Infrastructure Strategy.

And Lord O’Neill is hopeful this will include some sort of announcement around Northern Powerhouse Rail, the long-promised high-speed line connecting Liverpool with Hull, with a new station in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Reeves delivers a speech on economic growth for Britain, including announcing the planned revival of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor. Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images

He said NPR or “some version of the Elizabeth line going between Manchester and Leeds would have major positive macro effects” on the economy.

The NPP chair is also hopeful that the new National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority will drive investment in the North.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones announced Nista last year to “get a grip on the delays to infrastructure delivery that have plagued our global reputation with investors”.

Lord O’Neill said he was hopeful the new body, which will be launched in the spring, will “definitely be impactful for the North”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the best chance of seriously delivering on some of the Northern Powerhouse ideas, since it started,” he said.

The cross-bench peer added that it is also “vital” for spurring on private investment.

The NPP has been campaigning for Nista to be based in Leeds, alongside the Treasury’s new National Wealth Fund and the UK Infrastructure Bank.

Leeds South West and Morley MP, Mark Sewards, has supported calls, saying: “Alongside the National Wealth Fund, Nista would ensure that our city leads the way in securing investment into northern towns and cities.