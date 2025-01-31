Rachel Reeves changes mind over opposition to new terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, airport bosses put forward a controversial £150m plan for an entirely new terminal building, which was approved by Leeds City Council.

However, at the time Ms Reeves, who is also the Leeds West and Pudsey MP, opposed the plans and the then-Conservative government called them in, leading to them being scrapped.

But after her growth speech on Wednesday, in which she backed new runways at Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton, as well as the reopening of Doncaster-Sheffield Airport, the Chancellor has revealed she has changed her mind.

Speaking to the BBC from a modular housing manufacturer in Hull, Ms Reeves said: “If Leeds Bradford came back with plans to expand, I would support those, because I think that things have changed significantly in the last few years, and the Cabinet supports these plans.

“We’ve already, as a Government, signed off expansion at Stansted and City Airport, because we know that we need the economic growth, and we know that sustainable aviation and economic growth go hand in hand.”

Vincent Hodder, the airport’s chief executive, explained: “The Chancellor’s announcement and her comments voice positive support for the aviation industry as a whole.

“We’ve now got a government who understands the role of aviation as an economic accelerator and are willing to stand behind it and support sustainable growth.

“Here at LBA, we’re looking forward to working in collaboration with our government, our airline partners and our community to ensure we’re delivering the world-class facilities Yorkshire deserves.”

Shipley MP Anna Dixon said she would need to review any additional plans to expand the airport in Yeadon “and consult with my constituents before coming to any conclusions”.

“I remain committed to ensuring that noise pollution particularly from night flights does not adversely affect local residents who live under the flight path,” she told The Yorkshire Post.

“As Rachel Reeves showed in her speech, we now have a government that believes in investing in the north and growing the economy all across the UK.