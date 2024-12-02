Rachel Reeves is to be the key speaker at The Yorkshire Post’s Great Northern Conference 2024 in Hull tomorrow (December 3).

The Chancellor will take part in a conversation with the paper’s Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn, and then field a question or two from the audience.

Ms Reeves, who is also the Leeds West and Pudsey MP, will discuss her time so far in government, Labour’s ambitions for the North and plans for investment in Humberside.

She told The Yorkshire Post she was “proud to be the first Chancellor to address the Great Northern Conference”, where she pledged to “set out how this Government is doing things differently”.

The Chancellor said: “A package of support at the Budget for the North means the wheels have already been set in motion for securing long term regional growth, better connectivity and greater opportunity in places like Yorkshire and the Humber.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will speak at the Yorkshire Post's Great Northern Conference. Credit: Ben Whitley/PA Wire | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Ms Reeves cited the TransPennine Route Upgrade and the new Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund which will benefit the North’s towns and cities.

She added: “I want regions to be at the heart of our National Wealth Fund. It is headquartered in Leeds – but that is not enough.

“It has a strong regional objective to unleash the full potential of our cities and regions, including working in close partnership with mayors to help them attract investment.”

The Great Northern Conference 2024 will bring together regional, political, academic and business leaders in Hull – coinciding with the start of a £400m devolution deal involving the election of a new mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire.

The event, organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held tomorrow (December 3) at a prestigious Hull venue.

Other politicians speaking include West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith and East Riding of Yorkshire leader Coun Anne Handley.

From the business world, representatives from Drax, Humber Freeport and Yorkshire Water will be part of panels, and the Editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson will open and close the conference.

It comes in the midst of a landmark devolution deal for Hull and East Yorkshire, which will involve the election of a new mayor for the area in May 2025.

Under an agreement first made under Rishi Sunak’s Government and then completed by Angela Rayner, the devolution deal transfers new powers and funding to the Hull & East Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, alongside a £400 million long-term investment fund to drive economic growth and take forward local priorities.