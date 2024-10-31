Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Richmond and Northallerton MP has been a regular on the frontbench of the House of Commons as Chancellor, Prime Minister and now leader of the opposition.

However, yesterday’s PMQs was his last, with Robert Jenrick or Kemi Badenoch to be announced as his replacement on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation earlier this year suggested that Mr Sunak, who previously worked at a hedge fund in California, could be eyeing a job in Silicon Valley after he led the Tories to defeat at the general election.

But he told the House of Commons: “I’m happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on Earth where the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set, and everyone is a character – that’s right, if anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire.

Rishi Sunak in his final PMQs. Credit: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire | House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

“And as an adopted Yorkshireman, I’m particularly looking forward to doing the Coast-to-Coast walk that runs through my constituency and many others. Since 2015 we’ve made significant progress with a campaign to make it a National Trail, and indeed, Natural England are close to concluding their work.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister to ensure that the Coast-to-Coast (walk) does indeed become Britain’s greatest National Trail, and in preparation for my return to the backbenches, would he meet with me to discuss it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer joked in his reply: “I thought he was about to ask me to join him on the walk, but certainly I will meet him.”

He also praised his predecessor as the first British Asian Prime Minister, saying “we were all proud to see him standing there representing our diverse country”.

Mr Sunak also mentioned his love of cricket, saying that Yorkshire is famous “for being home to some of England’s greatest cricketers”, before joking: “Sadly, no one is going to put me on that list.”

In his final question, he revealed that he had written to Sir Keir about the dangers of A66.