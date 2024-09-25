Sir Keir rules out changing pub opening hours

​Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out bringing in legislation to force pubs to close to earlier for public health reasons.

On Monday, public health and prevention minister Andrew Gwynne suggested “tightening up on some of the hours of operation”, according to The Telegraph.

But the Department of Health and Social Care said it was “categorically untrue” to suggest it was considering changes to licensing policy.

The Prime Minister ruled out changes to opening hours on LBC to Nick Ferrari.

He said: “This is not government policy. We are not going to do it.

"Closing time is not going to change. I can give you that guarantee, Nick, and if we leave now, we might just get there in time for a quick pint.”

The government is reportedly considering cracking down on pub smoking areas.