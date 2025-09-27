Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had just secured a monstrous majority at the general election and Sir Keir Starmer looked set to be in power for a decade.

Twelve months on, how times have changed. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK are leading the opinion polls and most of Yorkshire’s new Labour intake have resigned themselves to being one-term MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the resignation of his deputy, Angela Rayner, and the sacking of US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson over emails to Jeffrey Epstein, Sir Keir arrives on Merseyside in a moment of acute crisis.

Some MPs are openly talking about the Prime Minister not making it past the local elections next year, with a raft of Yorkshire councils that have been run by Labour for time immemorial at risk.

Left-wing firebrand Richard Burgon, the MP for Leeds East, has said: “Lots of MPs are looking to the elections next May, the opinion polls suggest it’s going to be a complete disaster unfortunately.

“I think it’s inevitable that if May’s elections go as people predict, and the opinion polls predict, then I think Starmer will be gone at that time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one Labour insider put it: “He’s never been more vulnerable.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced Fife Council will receive £40m over the next ten years to transform two Fife neighbourhoods. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Sir Keir has just lost one of his closest aides Paul Ovenden, who resigned after private messages sent to a work colleague about Diane Abbott eight years ago were leaked.

Mr Ovenden would have been in charge of the Prime Minister’s speech on Tuesday, which has to strike the tricky balance of appealing to Labour MPs and the country.

And his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney is under fire for reportedly pushing for Lord Mandelson to become US ambassador, despite his known friendship with Epstein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since emails emerged of the Labour grandee telling Epstein he should “fight for early release” after being imprisoned for soliciting a minor, both Sir Keir and Mr McSweeney’s judgement has been called into question.

So this conference is absolutely essential for the Prime Minister to reset his premiership.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin believes that the Government needs to start putting forward a more positive pitch of what it has achieved.

“This year’s Labour Party Conference must focus on our vision of hope and optimism for our great country,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

“From free school breakfast clubs, to the creation of over four million new NHS appointments - this Labour government has already delivered a lot.”

Pollster Luke Tryl has repeatedly talked about the risks of the “politics of can’t” for Labour.

The UK director of More In Common explained: “The problem with 'can't' is it reinforces the sense that the Government isn't in control.

“If the Government wants to effectively challenge Reform policies, the worst approach is to say 'we can't do them'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, set out why your alternative is better and make the positive case for things you might believe.”

Ms Brabin added: “With further devolution, mayors will be able to do even more to improve transport, build more homes and keep our communities safe. That has to be the message this year – that there is more to come.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard agreed, saying: “I want to see a clear message from this Government, focusing on places like South Yorkshire and making sure they are telling a story and putting their money where their mouth is for communities like ours.

“We have seen a lot of progress, but I will keep on asking for more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York and North Yorkshire’s Labour mayor David Skaith has not been afraid to pick his fights with the Government.

After the Spending Review earlier in the year, he accused the Chancellor of not giving rural and coastal areas “real investment”.

L-R: Oliver Coppard, Tracy Brabin, Lord Blunkett and David Skaith. Credit: WYMCA | WYMCA

Ahead of conference, he told The Yorkshire Post: “Whether in Parliament, our regions or local councils, Labour is delivering on the change people so clearly said they wanted at the general election last year.

“But we must be better at communicating where we are making a difference and go further and faster to address the challenges many people are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost of living crisis the Tories presided over has not gone away and conference must be the moment we clearly say we understand that and we have a clear plan for making sure the money in people’s pockets goes further.”

The mayor Sir Keir will be most concerned about is Andy Burnham. The former Health Secretary parked his tanks firmly on the Prime Minister’s lawn earlier in the week.

In a cover feature with the New Statesman, for the Labour bible’s conference edition, the Greater Manchester Mayor called for a “wholesale change” to see off an “existential” threat to Labour.

He criticised Sir Keir’s approach, saying the “challenge we’ve got in front of us cannot be met by a very factional and quite divisive running of the Labour Party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been rumours circulating that Mr Burnham is plotting a return to Westminster to make a leadership challenge.

The complication is that he would have to find a by-election seat first.

“I’m going to put the question back to people at Labour conference: are we up for that wholesale change?” he said.

“Because I think that’s what the country needs.

“If you’re asking me, am I attracted to going back into my old world and the old way of doing things in Westminster with minimal change, well no, I wouldn’t find that attractive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“([But) am I ready to work with anybody who wants to sort of put in place a plan to turn the country around?”

Mr Burnham’s close friend Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Sir Keir in his reshuffle, is the favourite to win the deputy leadership race.

She is up against Bridget Phillipson, who is seen as the No10 pick.

Should Ms Powell succeed Ms Rayner, then there would be a clear vehicle for Mr Burnham’s supporters to aid his push for power.