Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister arrived at the annual conference in Liverpool with pressure on him from both Reform UK and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham

Mr Burnham, the former Health Secretary, had said that MPs had been approaching him urging him to challenge Sir Keir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour leader is floundering in the polls and is facing a tough set of local elections next year in Yorkshire, Scotland and Wales.

In his conference speech, Sir Keir mainly took aim at Reform, saying leader Nigel Farage had “crossed a moral line”.

However, he sent a message to Mr Burnham, who had accused the Chancellor of being “in hock to the bond markets”, which lend money to the Government.

In his speech yesterday, Sir Keir said his Government would not indulge in a “desire to avoid reality” on the economy with “unfunded tax cuts or unfunded spending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

In a reference to Mr Burnham, who said he wanted to borrow £40bn for a council house building programme, he continued: “A Labour Party that cannot control spending is a Labour Party that cannot govern in our times.

“You see it all around the world, a desire to avoid reality, to neglect the long-term, cast off the constraints and indulge in ideological fantasy.

“That’s what happened with Liz Truss.

“But it does not matter if it’s unfunded tax cuts or unfunded spending, the result is the same. You lose control of the economy and working people pay the price.

“I will never let that happen again. I will never let that happen to working people with Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t a game, it’s not a tactic, those rules protect working people, they protect our children’s future.”

Tracy Brabin announced she would restand as Mayor of West Yorkshire in 2028. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

After Sir Keir’s speech, two of Labour’s mayors told The Yorkshire Post that this should put an end to any leadership challenges.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she thought the Prime Minister had been “really bold”, adding: “I thought the attack on grievous Britain was really profound.”

Ms Brabin said that any leadership challenge “is over”.

“I think the unity you’ve seen,” she added, “the call and receive with the hall was an indication that the whole of conference was being the Prime Minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “I think Keir is best under pressure, he’s good under adversity.

“I think what we saw today is a Prime Minister who’s determined to lay out his vision for the country and make sure people understand what he’s fighting for.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s had a tough time, it’s been a tough 15 months, because the country was in a mess when he was elected.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard has said “the challenge is the politics when it comes to the UK and the region achiving a clean energy transition. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

“But he’s fighting for this country and he’s making sure everyone understands exactly what country he wants to build.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister’s speech came as polling emerged showing that voters narrowly back Mr Burnham over Sir Keir.

Put in a head-to-head contest with Sir Keir, 28 per cent of Britons say Mr Burnham would be the better prime minister, while only 16 per cent say the current PM.

And when put up against Nigel Farage, the pair fare similarly.

Speaking to this paper ahead of the Prime Minister’s speech, York and North Yorkshire Mayor said: “I take what Andy’s said, but I think it’s really making sure we’re backing government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they’re doing a brilliant job,” he added, “I think the communication with the public could be stronger, but I think the actual stuff we are doing is fantastic.

“I won’t speak for the fellow mayors, but the relationship that I have has been very good.