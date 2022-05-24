The Met Police conducted an investigation of the Downing Street parties that allegedly took place during various lockdowns throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The force has since completed its inquiry and as a result issued a total of 126 fines. The fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) were for events in Downing Street and across Whitehall spanning eight separate days.

Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both received only one FPN for attending a lockdown party in June 2021.

A photo illustration shows a printed out version of the update on the investigation into alleged gatherings on government premises during Covid restrictions on January 31, 2022. (Pic credit: John Keeble / Getty Images)

The investigation led by the Met Police resulted in Sue Gray’s full report release being delayed. However, she published an interim report in January 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sue Gray report.

What is the Sue Gray report?

Following the press conference leak on December 8, 2021, Boris Johnson announced a Cabinet Office inquiry to investigate whether Covid-19 restrictions were broken. The inquiry was undertaken by the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case initially.

But due to reports that Mr Case’s own office had also held a party back in December 2020, he stepped back from the inquiry on December 17, 2021.

It then fell on Sue Gray to conduct a report and in January 2022, the Met Police opened its own investigation leading to her report release being delayed.

An update on her investigation was published on January 31, 2022, which found some behaviour related to the gatherings ‘difficult to justify’.

Her report also found a failure of leadership and to uphold standards expected of the government and public. It also mentioned that ‘excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time’.

Has the Sue Gray report be published?

The full and final version of the report has now officially been published.

Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, tweeted: “Boris Johnson’s Downing Street was fined more times for breaking Covid laws than any other address in the country.

“The public made huge sacrifices while Boris Johnson partied, they deserve the full truth.”

What could the Sue Gray report mean for Boris Johnson?

Numerous Conservative MPs have previously stated that they would wait until the publication of Mrs Gray’s report before making any judgements on the Prime Minister.