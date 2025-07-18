System of regulating water firms needs complete overhaul, MPs warn in damning report

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential Public Accounts Committee, which scrutinises public spending, has today published a major report, which urges the Government to strengthen oversight of the sector.

“The environmental performance of companies is woeful,” the report said.

“Ofwat and the EA (Environment Agency) have failed to secure industry compliance.”

It comes at a time when there is a hosepipe ban in Yorkshire and much of the country, with bills expected to rise by, on average, £31 a year over the next five years.

MPs warned that based on current usage rates, England faces a daily shortfall of five billion litres of water by 2050.

At the same time, the PAC said, there are too many pollution offences for the EA, one of several regulators of the water industry, to prosecute them all.

Damflask Reservoir in Sheffield showing more shoreline than usual as Yorkshire Water imposes a hosepipe ban | National World

Sewage spills have contributed to a situation in which no single river in Yorkshire is considered to be in good overall health, while Ilkley Beach is the most polluted waterway in the country.

The PAC has called for regulators to work urgently to ensure that money raised from

fines are rapidly reinvested into improving the system.

Committee chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “The monumental scale of work required to reverse the fortunes of failing water companies is rivalled only in difficulty by the efforts needed to repair customers' faith in the sector.

“In the face of looming water shortages, steps must be taken immediately if the Government is to set the sector back on the right path.

“Customers are being expected to shoulder the burden of water companies’ failings, without being told why or on what their money will be spent.

“It is past time that we had a low risk, low return water sector, from its current farcical state of overly complex, sometimes unregulated companies, and a culture of excessive dividends and borrowing.

The utility company Yorkshire Water has encouraged customers to save water where possible. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“There is also a lot to be done in the regulatory sphere, with a pressing need to improve and streamline the existing regulatory regime.”

In March, Yorkshire Water agreed to pay regulator Ofwat a £40m fine, and now, as a result, chief executive Nicola Shaw and chief financial officer Paul Inman will be banned from taking a bonus for the 2024-2025 financial year.

Government figures show that over the last decade Yorkshire Water’s CEO and CFO have taken almost £13m in bonuses, more even than those at under-fire Thames Water.

Yet, in the last seven years, the company’s debt has risen from £4.2bn to £6.8bn, requiring £275m to be spent each year servicing the interest.

That puts Yorkshire Water’s debt to equity ratio at 70 per cent, which Ofwat describes as unstable.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We welcome the report from the PAC and agree that there needs to be a single guiding mind balancing the need for improvements with the impact on customers' bills.

“Of course, we are awaiting the final recommendations from the Cunliffe Commission and look forward to actively collaborating with Government to implement reform of the water sector.”

Sir Jon Cunliffe is leading the Independent Water Commission, which is the biggest review of the industry since privatisation in the 1980s.

In its interim report, it found “deep-rooted, systemic and interlocking failures” across the water sector.

It will also consider the future of the three regulators, including Ofwat.

