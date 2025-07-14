Yorkshire Water has revealed there was a significant reduction in usage over the first weekend of the hosepipe ban, as dramatic photographs show reservoirs with low water levels.

The company announced that hosepipe restrictions would start on Friday 11 July, after the county’s reservoirs were sitting at 56 per cent capacity.

This is well below the normal level of 82 per cent at this time of year. It comes after drought was declared in the region last month, following the driest and warmest spring on record.

Yorkshire Water released photographs of four reservoirs across the county, which all appear to have significantly low amounts of water.

Langsett Reservoir, near Barnsley, with water running low. Credit: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

At Langsett Reservoir, near Barnsley, the dried-out bottom can be seen around much of the edge of the lake.

It’s a similar situation at Riding Wood Reservoir, near Holmfirth, where the stone bottom can be seen by the edges of the water.

Scammonden Reservoir, near Huddersfield. Credit: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

While at Scammonden Reservoir, outside of Huddersfield, the intake tower could be seen well above the water level.

Yorkshire Water thanked customers for abiding by the restrictions over the first weekend of the hosepipe ban.

It said water usage dropped by up to 100m litres compared with the summer’s previous heatwaves, which is the equivalent to Hull’s daily supply.

Riding Wood reservoir near Holmfirth. Credit: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We understand the hosepipe restrictions are frustrating, but we’d like to thank customers who have put down the hosepipes over what was an extremely hot weekend.

“Usage decreased significantly compared to the previous heatwave.

Midhope Reservoir near Sheffield. Credit: Yorkshire Water | Yorkshire Water

“It’s important we all continue to do our bit to protect resources further into the summer and with some rainfall predicted in the next few days it’s a good time to install a water butt and collect grey water that can be used on gardens through the summer.”

Yorkshire Water also said there had been a 52 per cent increase in customers reporting leaks since the announcement of the hosepipe ban.

Mr Kaye added: “We’d also like to thank customers who are reporting leaks to us.

“Taking the time to report leaks and not walking past them is vital. It helps us, particularly with smaller leaks, to investigate quickly and get the repair completed as soon as we can.