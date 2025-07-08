Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban after the driest and warmest spring on record.

The region has only had 15cm of rainfall between February and June, with the Environment Agency officially declaring a drought at the start of the summer.

Yorkshire Water said “sustained hot weather has driven higher demand for water across the region”, meaning that reservoirs are currently at 56 per cent capacity as opposed to the normal level of 82 per cent.

As such, the company announced it has been forced to bring in a temporary hosepipe ban from Friday, 11 July, to protect reservoir stocks.

Director of water Dave Kaye said Yorkshire Water would lift the restrictions “as soon as we are able”, but warned it may last until winter.

He explained: “We need to take action now to help conserve water and protect Yorkshire's environment.

Pictures captured at Lindley Wood Reservoir close to Otley show exposed mud as waterlines retreat further inland. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“That means from Friday this week, people across Yorkshire will need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.

“Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.

“Our region experienced an extremely dry spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June.

“Usually, spring is a time when our groundwater sources and reservoirs continue to be topped-up by changeable weather, but this has not been the case in 2025, with our reservoir stocks falling since the last week of January.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this year already. It is really important that we all continue to do so.”

From Friday, people will be banned from using a hosepipe to water their gardens, clean their cars or fill up any sort of home swimming pool.

Any sort of hosepipe use, including cleaning walls, windows and patios, is not permitted.

In pictures taken on June 17, Lindley Wood Reservoir appeared more like a dried-up riverbed than a water supply. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Households can use tap water from a bucket or watering can to water plants and clean cars.

Businesses will only be allowed to use hosepipes if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.

Blue badge holders and those on Yorkshire Water’s priority services register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons are excluded from the restrictions.

Mr Kaye added: “These restrictions are intended to make sure that we have enough supply for the essential needs of people across the region this year and next, as well as making sure we’re able to protect our local environment.

“With more dry weather forecast in the coming weeks, it is likely our stocks will continue to fall so we need to act now to maintain clean water supplies and long-term river health.

“Having restrictions in place also allows us to apply for drought permits from the Environment Agency, which means we can abstract more water from our rivers and reduce compensation flows out of our reservoirs so that we can continue to provide the water our customers rely on us for.

“The restrictions will come into effect on 11 July and will be in place until the region has seen significant rainfall to bring reservoirs and groundwater stocks back to where they need to be.