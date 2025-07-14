As the temperatures begin to cool down across Yorkshire following a week of heatwave, here is the forecast for the rest of the week.

After the third heatwave took over the UK, we are now seeing an end to the high temperatures.

Amber and yellow heat health alerts were lifted this morning (July 14) and a hosepipe ban came into force in Yorkshire last week.

Whilst central and eastern parts of England are predicted to maintain forecasts of 25C to 26C and temperatures in East Anglia and south-east England could hit 30C, the rest of the UK is expected to see cooler temperatures between 18C and 22C.

Met Office meteorologist, Greg Dewhurst, said: “The heatwave is starting to come to an end as low pressure starts to move in from the Atlantic.

“We say goodbye to high pressure as this area of low pressure takes over, bringing bands of heavy rain, some thundery downpours, but also bringing in some fresher conditions across many parts.”

Northern England and southern Scotland are most likely to experience heavy downpours and some thunderstorms alongside some sunny spells too.

In Yorkshire today, it will be mostly cloudy to start with and outbreaks of showery rain may move northeastwards, these perhaps may turn heavy and thundery at times. There will also be some brightness developing, as showers move through the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 27C.

Tonight any lingering showers in northeastern parts will clear and leave a dry spell with clear periods. Further showers are possible in western areas around dawn. It will be occasionally breezy. Minimum temperature will be 10C.

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, it is expected to be dry at first but become windy with outbreaks of rain and showers. These showers could be heavy and thunderous at times. Overall it will be cooler with a maximum temperature of 20C.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for Wednesday, July 16 through until Friday, July 17 is probable dry weather but with the risk of some outbreaks of rain and showers occasionally. Temperatures will likely be near or above average.

In Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford and Harrogate, heavy rain and possible thunder is expected on July 15 from 11am to 8pm, while heavy rain and possible thunder in Hull is expected on the same day from 2pm to 9pm.