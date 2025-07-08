A heatwave is set to hit Yorkshire this week as temperatures will soar to 30C - here is an hour by hour weather forecast for the region.

The definition of a UK heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected condition of the area at that time of year which could include high humidity.

Temperatures will rise with heatwave criteria being reached in parts of Yorkshire by the end of the week.

The heat could increase into the low 30s, although the heatwave is not expected to see temperatures quite as high as the one experienced at the end of June/early July.

Leeds Liverpool Canal at Rodley, Leeds. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Holley, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will gradually exert its influence over the UK this week. We’ll see temperatures build day-on-day, with the potential for hot conditions to become quite widespread by the end of the week and into the weekend.

“On Wednesday, temperatures could reach up to 28°C in parts of England, climbing to 30°C on Thursday and 32°C by Friday. By this stage, heatwave criteria are likely to be met in parts of England and Wales, and in parts of Scotland over the weekend.

“High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times. In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

Hour by hour weather forecast for Yorkshire

Leeds

Wednesday: Sunny intervals and cloudy - it will be between 19C to 24C and 9am to 3pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunny from 3pm to 10pm - it will be between 24C and 20C

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny intervals and cloudy - from 4am to 6am (15C)

Sunny - from 7am to 8pm (16C to 26C)

Heatwave will be between 4pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (15C to 29C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (17C to 29C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (17C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5% - 10%

York

Wednesday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 9am to 6pm (19C to 25C)

Heatwave will be between 3pm and 7pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 4am to 12pm (14C to 16C)

Sunny from 1pm to 8pm (24C to 27C) and during this time will be the heatwave

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (14C to 30C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (15C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 4am to 6am (15C)

Sunny from 7am to 8pm (16C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sheffield

Wednesday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 9am to 3pm (18C to 23C)

Sunny from 3pm to 9pm (24C down to 22C)

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (15C to 26C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (16C to 29C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (18C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Overcast from 4am to 6am (16C)

Sunny intervals and cloudy from 7am to 9am (16C)

Sunny from 10am to 12pm (19C)

Sunny intervals and cloudy from 1pm to 3pm (23C)

Sunny from 4pm to 8pm (26C) and during this time there will be a heatwave

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Bradford

Wednesday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 9am to 3pm (18C to 22C)

Sunny from 3pm to 10pm (22C to 18C)

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (13C to 24C)

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (14C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (16C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Sunny intervals and cloudy from 4am to 6am (16C)

Sunny from 7am to 8pm (17C to 27C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5% - 10%

Hull

Wednesday: Sunny interval and cloudy from 9am to 10am (18C)

Cloudy from 10am to 11am (19C)

Sunny interval and cloudy from 11am to 9pm (21C to 24C)

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (15C to 25C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 7pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (15C to 26C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm to 5pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 6pm (16C to 25C)

Sunny interval and cloudy from 7pm to 8pm (23C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 5pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Overcast from 4am to 6pm (15C)

Sunny interval and cloudy from 7am to 9am (16C)

Sunny from 10am to 8pm (21C to 26C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 6pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Harrogate

Wednesday: Sunny interval and cloudy from 9am to 3pm (18C to 23C)

Sunny from 3pm to 10pm (24C down to 19C)

Heatwave will be between 3pm and 5pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Thursday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (13C to 26C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Friday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (13C to 29C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Saturday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (14C to 28C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Sunday: Sunny from 4am to 8pm (14C to 27C)

Heatwave will be between 1pm and 8pm