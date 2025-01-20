Talks begin over UK-US trade deal ahead of President Trump's inauguration

US free trade deal

A UK-US free trade deal was seen as one of the great Brexit benefits by pro-Leave campaigners.

They hoped that after leaving the EU, the UK could easily negotiate an agreement with the US.

However, when Joe Biden got into power this was quickly knocked back due to his close links with Ireland, which remained in the bloc.

There is hope that there may be a greater chance with Donald Trump returning to power, however it goes against his core message of bringing in tariffs.

The chief fear in Britain with a US free trade agreement has been that chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef could be imported. Both types of meat would breach UK food safety standards.

Recent reports have suggested US negotiators would push for these to be included in any deal, however Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the focus is on tech, science and research.