The Treasury wants to move all online betting duties into one single rate, so casino games, slots and sports would all be taxed at the same level.

The industry believes this is unfair as horse racing contributes huge amounts to towns and cities across the UK, compared with computer-based games.

If the tax changes are made the British Horseracing Authority says thousands of jobs would be at risk.

MPs have urged the Government to reconsider the changes, which are currently being consulted on ahead of the Budget in the autumn.

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson recently told the Commons: “In Doncaster, we are incredibly proud of our historic racecourse, which is home to the iconic St Leger festival.

“As someone who has attended the racecourse for a number of events throughout my life, I can say that it is part of our local community and brings thousands of jobs.

“Will the Minister confirm that he will continue dialogue with the horseracing industry, noting that it brings 85,000 jobs to the country nationally and is the second largest spectator sport in the country, and identifying that this is very different from online casinos and games of chance?”

James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary, responded: “I and my officials are working closely with the horseracing sector to identify any unintended consequences and possible mitigations.

“We intend to continue those conversations with the industry, and we welcome further engagement.”

Yorkshire has nine major racecourses, including Doncaster, York and Beverley.

It contributes almost £300m a year to the county’s economy and directly employs more than 3,500 full-time jobs.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, attended the St Leger festival with his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer last year, who has family connections to the city.

Rachel Harwood, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, said she had “significant concerns over these proposals”.

“Bringing the tax on online betting on racing in line with betting on casino, and other similar games will have a direct and hugely negative impact on the revenues into our sport,” she explained.

“We are grateful for the support of a number of the region's MPs, including Sally Jameson, who understand what racing offers not just the county, but the nation as a whole, so we hope that the Government will take notice."

Brant Dunshea, acting chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “The Government’s consultation on harmonising online betting duties, if followed through, poses one of the gravest risks to racing the sport has ever seen.

“It will punch a huge hole in racing’s finances, risk thousands of jobs across Britain and threaten the future of the country’s second most-popular sport and a cherished national institution.