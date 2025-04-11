Sir Keir Starmer says he is told to reopen airport every time he visits Doncaster

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer spoke about his wife’s connections to the South Yorkshire city, as he backed a £30m funding boost to create a sustainable aviation centre.

The Prime Minister also said he would continue to work with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to help reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which was shut by its owners Peel Group in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir told The Yorkshire Post: “I don't think I've ever been in Doncaster when people haven't said to me, you need to do something about the airport, because it symbolises locally well-paid jobs and a local economy that's driving but also pride of place.”

The Prime Minister told staff from the 2Excel company, situated in the shadow of the airport, about his own connections to the city.

“Doncaster is a place I know really well - my wife’s mum grew up in Doncaster, looking over the racecourse,” he explained.

“That’s why my wife loves horse racing. It’s because it’s in her family blood because of this racecourse right here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a child she used to come up to Doncaster all the time, to see her extended family and that’s why we brought our children to Doncaster as part of our family history.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to 2Excel in Doncaster. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Keir praised the “relentless” campaigning of the Mayor of Doncaster since 2013, Ros Jones, for her plan to reopen the airport.

He said: “She’s never missed an opportunity to tell me how important this is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City of Doncaster Council signed a 125-year lease for the airport land with Peel Group in March 2024 and has subsequently established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster with the intention of reopening the airport from next year.

The local authority has already allocated £105m to the scheme, from its share of devolved funding given to the region, and said it aims to reopen the airport in spring 2025.

Ms Jones is running to be mayor again in elections on 1 May, with the airport a key campaign issue.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I’ll keep pushing, I’ll keep nagging, I’ll keep on their backs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher, Ed Miliband, Ros Jones, Keir Starmer and Oliver Coppard at Doncaster Sheffield Airport site. | Sally Jameson MP.

Addressing concerns over value for money, Ms Jones said the plan would have “one of the best rate of returns you’re going to get”.

“It will give our kids aspiration - I can be that pilot, I can be that aeronaut specialist.

“We know once we get this going, medium to long term it really will be the jewel in the crown.”

Alexander Jones, the Reform UK candidate, said: “It’s welcome that the government has belatedly recognised the importance of investing in our airport, but far more is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need an integrated regeneration plan to ensure our airport can become an attractive place for businesses to invest and boost growth in our local economy while at the same time connecting Doncaster to the global economy.”

While Conservative candidate and former MP Nick Fletcher questioned whether the £30m was new money.

“I hope that this is not the same £30m I worked hard to get for the rail link to the airport,” he added.