Three days to save UK's biggest bioethanol plant in Hull
Urgent talks are ongoing in the week the Government is set to announce its 10-year industrial strategy.
However it would be a major embarrassment if Vivergo Fuels, based in Saltend, the UK’s biggest bioethanol producer, closed, costing hundreds of direct jobs, and potentially thousands in the wider supply chain.
The agreement between London and Washington includes a UK concession to cut British tariffs on US ethanol, which is used to produce beer and as a fuel additive, from 19 per cent to 0 per cent.
This means, without Government support, the Hull plant, and another in Teesside, are effectively unviable as they will be undercut by US producers.
“We are 100 per cent committed to Wednesday as a deadline,” Vivergo said.
“If the government hasn’t provided the necessary financial support by then, we will have no choice but to begin the process of closing the plant.”
There would be a wider impact on the agricultural sector from the collapse of the industry, as bioethanol is a petrol substitute that is made from farmers’ wheat that is not good enough to be used to make bread.
Vivergo Fuels then makes animal feed, from the leftover protein, which feeds up to 20 per cent of dairy cows in the UK.
If this was lost, farmers would have to replace the feed with imported soy, with a source telling The Yorkshire Post that the Hull factory is important for “food security and sustainability”.
The Department for Business and Trade said it was in talks with industry representatives.
