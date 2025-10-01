Tracy Brabin to seek reelection as Mayor of West of Yorkshire in 2028

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin announced she would seek to win a third term in 2028, at the Labour Party Conference yesterday.

Ms Brabin was speaking on stage in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister, and said Labour should be projecting an “optimistic” message.

As part of this, she revealed she would seek reeletion as West Yorkshire Mayor in three years time.

Ms Brabin is currently helming major long-term transport projects, including bringing buses under public control and launching a tram network between Leeds and Bradford.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “I’ve got too much to do, and the idea that someone else is going to drive my tram is for the birds.

"We know it’s a long-term job, the public are desperate for change and I believe we can deliver on that.