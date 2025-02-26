Exclusive:Two-thirds in Yorkshire back youth mobility scheme with EU, YouGov poll finds
A YouGov poll of almost 15,000 people on behalf of Best for Britain shows that an overwhelming majority of the region wants the Government to work with the EU to increase the ability of young people to travel and work.
There have been reports that such a scheme may have been under consideration as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to strengthen ties with EU counterparts.
However, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper ruled this out, saying “that is not our plan”, amid fears it may cross Labour’s Brexit red lines around freedom of movement.
Despite this, 64 per cent of voters in Yorkshire favoured a youth mobility scheme which would give under 30s from the UK and Europe two years to work and travel uninhibited. Only 18 per cent of people in the county opposed this.
Even when asked about a four year version of the scheme opposition in Yorkshire remained extremely low with only one in four opposed.
Cal Roscow, director of campaigns at Best for Britain, said: “This is the clearest evidence yet that people in Yorkshire are ready to give opportunities back to young people on both sides of the Channel which can in turn unlock economic benefits across the UK and particularly in Yorkshire.
“Youth Mobility is good for young people, good for the economy and good for Yorkshire”
The poll found that every single constituency in the region backed some form of youth mobility scheme.
This included Ms Cooper’s seat of Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, where three times as many people supported it compared to those who were against.
