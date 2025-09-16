Union urges 'clarity' on US steel tariffs with Trump visit

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US President will arrive today for a three-day state visit, which will see him meet the King and the Prime Minister.

It comes just a few months after Sir Keir and Mr Trump agreed a trade deal, which agreed to remove steel tariffs.

Tariff cuts for the car and aerospace sectors have come into force since the leaders signed the agreement in May, however the steel sector is still waiting for the 25 per cent levy to be removed.

The Government has been urgently negotiating with the US President’s trade team, with new Business Secretary Peter Kyle saying it was his first act in the role.

However, ahead of the President’s state visit there still appears little sign of a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at Trump Turnberry golf club (Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Community assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid, who represents workers at British Steel in Scunthorpe, said: “The UK government deserves credit for its continued work to protect our steel industry from the worst punitive tariffs, but the situation remains concerning.

“Our steel producers need clarity and for the situation to be resolved as swiftly as possible - as things stand US tariffs represent a very real threat to our steel sector and to the communities and local economies across the UK that it supports."

Mr Trump recently signed an executive order which suggested the US wants assurances on the supply chains for UK steel intended for export, as well as on the “nature of ownership” of production facilities.

Mr Kyle that the UK’s steel industry is “better protected than any other around the world”.

He said he headed to Washington on 6 September after being appointed as Trade Secretary in the Cabinet reshuffle.

“I was in the West Wing of the White House on Monday (8 September), talking about these issues,” he told the BBC.