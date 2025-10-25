Whitby Town Council is recruiting for the ‘challenging’ role of town clerk with an annual salary of up to £62,000.

​A new town clerk who will have a “pivotal role in ensuring the council continues to move forward” is being recruited by Whitby Town Council (WTC) with an annual salary of £58,523 to £62,852.

​The town clerk will also act as the Responsible Financial Officer for the authority and should “lead the council through a period of growth and development”.

​WTC has 19 elected members, seven committees, a staff team of six, and the current annual precept is £389,000.

Whitby Town Council.

​The role will be “challenging”, according to an advertisement, and the duties will require regular evening work and occasional weekend working “which is reflected in the salary”.

​“The successful candidate will have to demonstrate clear leadership abilities and have a sound understanding of our sector and the opportunities which lie ahead,” the job notice states.

​“You will need to be able to build a wide range of positive working relationships with councillors, staff and partner organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors.”

​It adds: “You may be an experienced or qualified clerk, or you may have a successful track record elsewhere in local government or a legal or finance background in the commercial/private sector and are prepared to qualify quickly as a town clerk.”

​According to the authority’s website, Pam Dobson is the current locum town clerk and Phil Trumper is the assistant town clerk.

​The deadline for applications is Monday, November 17, and those interested in applying can request a recruitment pack by emailing [email protected].