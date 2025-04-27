Coun Anne Handley, who became the leader of East Riding Council in 2023 is the Conservative Party’s candidate for the election.

Coun Handley came to politics later in life, being elected as a ward councillor in Goole for the first time in 2019 after retiring from work in further education at Hull College.

She rose to become deputy leader and then leader of the council in 2023, and in the back of her mind the whole time was how East Yorkshire was falling behind other parts of the North that had mayors.

“I could see that they appeared to be doing far better than we were,” she said, referencing Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.”

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

She believes the new combined authority will give the area “more investment, more income, better skills, better-paid jobs and add to the economy”.

Coun Handley said: “I see the mayor as someone that works in partnership with the leaders of councils and the chief executive.”