Who is Kerry Harrison? Green Party candidate for Hull and East Yorkshire is passionate about Palestine
Ms Harrison stood in last summer’s General Election in the Hull North and Cottingham seat, won by Labour’s Dame Diana Johnson, picking up 6.1 per cent of the vote.
Following her selection, Ms Harrison said: “To make this so-called devolution work, it has to be about all the people in Hull and the East Riding, not just about big corporations.
“What do they want from their new Mayor?
“I run my own business, work in special needs education, am a certified coach and training towards a counselling qualification, and one important skill that binds all of these roles together is ‘to listen’.
“Listen to your customers, your suppliers, your employees, your colleagues and so on. That way success comes that benefits everyone.”
Ms Harrison, born and raised in Leeds, joined the Greens after the 2019 election.
She said: “The Green Party’s stance on Palestine is important to me and I have made connections with local groups including Humber Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Hull Health workers for Palestine.
“I also attended the weekly vigil organised by Hull Health workers for Palestine when I could.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.