The Yorkshire Party announced its co-leader Rowan Halstead as its candidate for the Mayoral election.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Halstead ran in the Dame Diana Johnson’s Hull North and Cottingham seat in last Summer’s election, picking up just under 1 per cent of the vote.

The Yorkshire Party’s policy is to set up a regional Parliament, similar to Holyrood in Scotland or the Senedd in Wales, which would cover the whole of the historic county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon the announcement of his candidacy, Mr Halstead said: “I do not answer to London, nor do I adhere to the divisive national lines that have long held our region back.

Rowan Halstead will stand for the Yorkshire Party.

“My loyalty lies solely with the people of Hull and the East Riding.

“For far too long, we have been ignored by those who prioritise their party’s interests over the needs of our communities.

“But now, we have a real opportunity to vote for a vision that puts Yorkshire people, Yorkshire jobs, and Yorkshire culture at the forefront of everything we do.”

His main policy is to end 5 per cent council tax rises and launch a local apprenticeship scheme.