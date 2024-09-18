Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Trickett said: “I could not in good conscience vote to make my constituents poorer. I will sleep well knowing that I voted to defend my constituents.”

It has been expected that he would be suspended after seven Labour MPs were stripped of the whip in July for voting against the government over the two child benefit cap.

However, a week on from the vote neither the party or Mr Trickett has commented in public, and as things stands he remains a Labour MP.

Other Labour MPs who abstained, without getting permission from the whips, have been disciplined.

It is understood they are being monitored over future votes and will not be supported to become Select Committee chairs.

One Labour MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Yorkshire Post “it was very disappointing”.

Despite these sanctions, the MPs have retained the whip.

Sir Keir Starmer saw off the backbench rebellion over his plans to cut the winter fuel allowance, but the Government’s majority fell to 120.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, insist the measure is necessary to start to fill a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances which they say was left behind by their Conservative predecessors.

It is unclear what will happen to the now independent MPs, who were suspended over the two-child benefit cap, and voted against means testing the Winter Fuel Payment with pension credit.