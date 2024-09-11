Jon Trickett

The Normanton and Hemsworth MP, who faces losing the whip, said means testing the benefit could “even be a matter of life and death”.

Sir Keir Starmer saw off a backbench rebellion yesterday over his plans to cut the winter fuel allowance, but the Government’s majority fell to 120.

MPs voted 348 to 228 to axe the payment for all but those on pension credit, rejecting a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked.

Mr Trickett and five former Labour backbenchers, who lost the whip after voting against the two-child benefit cap, defied the government.

In a statement on Twitter, the veteran MP said: “This winter will be extremely difficult for my constituents of all ages.

DwP Secretary Liz Kendall speaking at Tuesday's event in Barnsley. Also pictured are Alan Milburn (centre) and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard (left)

“After years of obscene profiteering by energy companies, they are hiking bills once again.

“I fear that removing the payment from pensioners will mean that many more will fall into poverty this winter.

“We know that the consequences of pensioner poverty are devastating. It can even be a matter of life and death.

“I have worked behind the scenes to try and change the Government’s position, but to no avail.”

He added: “I could not in good conscience vote to make my constituents poorer. I will sleep well tonight know that I voted to defend my constituents.”

Overall 53 Labour MPs, including seven ministers, recorded no vote.

This does not necessarily mean that an MP actively chose to abstain – for example, some may be unable to attend due to other commitments.

Labour's York Central MP, Rachael Maskell.

“You don’t come into Parliament to put your constituents at risk and that’s why I couldn’t vote for these measures.

“I see it as rebelling, I see it as standing up for truth and standing up for the very people who need an MP to speak for them.”

Ms Maskell said she wanted “to inject some realism” into the argument that cutting the Winter Fuel Payment would solve the so-called black hole.

It’s estimated to save £1.4 billion, which is 0.1 per cent of the entire Treasury budget.

In the Commons, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “Can I make an impassioned plea to those sitting opposite [on Labour benches] – look to your conscience. You know in your heart that these measures are wrong.

“You know in your heart that the party opposite [Labour] has broken their promises and that these measures are going to lead to untold hardship for millions of elderly and vulnerable people right up and down this country.”

In a fiery session, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall roared back that the Tories were guilty of “faux outrage”.

At the same time, Conservative MPs jeered back asking where the Chancellor, who announced the cut, was during the debate.

Ms Kendall said: “This is not a decision we wanted or expected to make, but when we promised we would be responsible with taxpayers’ money, we meant it, because we know what happens when members opposite [Tory MPs] played fast and loose with the public finances.