Yorkshire council to spend £200,000 resurfacing popular Harrogate route

By Thomas Barrett
Published 24th Sep 2024, 17:05 BST
North Yorkshire Council is planning to resurface the Harland Way walking and cycling route between Spofforth and Wetherby.

The works will cost £200,000 with resources allocated by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council.

It will see the 3km route between East Park Road in Spofforth and the outskirts of Wetherby receive an improved stone surface which the council hopes will make it easier to travel and help prevent flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popular route is named after the late former Lions Club president Peter Harland. It was converted from a railway trackbed to a path in 1992.

The works will cost £200,000 with resources allocated by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council.The works will cost £200,000 with resources allocated by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council.
The works will cost £200,000 with resources allocated by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council.

The Harland Way is owned and maintained by a partnership of Leeds City Council, North Yorkshire Council, the Wetherby to Thorp Arch Railway Path Forum, and the Thorp Arch Estate and Retail Park.

According to a report presented to Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors this month, vegetation is also overgrowing onto the path which is narrowing its width.

Following a site meeting in July, the council said they had hoped to widen the path to 3 metres which would bring it into line with the latest government guidance on active travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the council said that due to budget constraints, it is not expected to be able to do this along the whole length of the path.

Instead, it has proposed to widen the path where there are “pinch points” only.

The council said designs are in progress and it’s expected the work will be completed by the end of March 2025.

Related topics:SpofforthYorkshireWetherbyHarrogateHarrogate Borough CouncilLeeds City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.