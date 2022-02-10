Yorkshire fans should have to back Lord Patel reforms if they want international matches back, MP says

File photo dated 28-08-2021 of a general view of the action at Headingley.

Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee Julian Knight told MPs that the ECB should demand that the widespread changes have to be accepted if they want to see major matches back at Headingly.

The intervention follows Lord Patel claiming that he was facing attempts to “delay and derail” reforms in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism allegations.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier today, Mr Knight asked a Minister: “Does my honourable friend share my disquiet that Lord Patel, Yorskhire’s new chair, has been forced to publicly call out a group of individuals for seeking to delay and derail vital reforms of the club in order to combat the scourge of racism?

“And does he agree that to support Lord Patel in his fight, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) should state that international cricket can return to Headingley on the strict proviso that members back Lord Patel’s reforms?”

Culture minister Nigel Huddleston replied: “I have to say the decision on bringing internationals back to Yorkshire is a decision for the ECB and I have to respect that, but I have met with Lord Patel, even just yesterday.

“And personally, I am somewhat comforted and assured by the progress being made in Yorkshire and indeed, I have seen good progress being made in cricket overall.

“I want to see a lot more but I have to reiterate the decision is one for the ECB, but I am sure they have heard his comments.”

The comments come after Lord Kamlesh Patel said a group of individuals are seeking to delay and derail reform at Yorkshire because they incorrectly believe the club are being “sacrificed on the altar of Black Lives Matter”.

He said in a statement earlier this week: “We have become aware of a small group of individuals who have indicated a belief that, by looking to make progress and change for the better, ‘the lamb that is Yorkshire Cricket Club is to be sacrificed on the altar of Black Lives Matter’.

“This is unacceptable in every possible way.