Prince of Wales leads tributes to First World War dead on centenary of Armistice

The Prince of Wales has led the Royal Family's tributes to the nation's war dead on the centenary of the Armistice.

The event marks 100 years since the signing of the treaty which ended the battle on the Western Front of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother for the second year in a row, while an equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen viewed the service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office, although Prince Philip was absent - one of the few times he has missed the occasion.

The Monarch was flanked by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge - while the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stood on neighbouring balconies.

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, also laid a wreath on behalf of the German people.

It is the first time since the Cenotaph was inaugurated in 1920 that a representative of the country has taken part in the UK's national service of remembrance.

President Steinmeier's presence was a symbol of the friendship that exists between the two countries today, a representative of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent all laid tributes to Britain's veterans.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also laid wreaths at the foot of the Whitehall memorial, along with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

The traditional two minutes' silence was held at 11 o'clock and was marked by the chiming of Big Ben - despite the ongoing renovations to the clock tower.

1. #Sun Nov 11 12:42:27 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=Victoria Jones/PA Wire''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Veterans line-up at the Cenotaph''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Military veterans attend the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War.''[IPTC]Headline=Veterans line-up at the Cenotaph Military veterans attend the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War. Victoria Jones/PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

2. #Sun Nov 11 12:42:29 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=Andrew Matthews/PA Wire''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Prince of Wales''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The Prince of Wales during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War.''[IPTC]Headline=Prince of Wales The Prince of Wales during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

3. #Sun Nov 11 12:42:31 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=Andrew Matthews/PA Wire''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Prime Minister Theresa May''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War''[IPTC]Headline=Prime Minister Theresa May Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War Andrew Matthews/PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

4. #Sun Nov 11 12:42:34 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=Andrew Matthews/PA Wire''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Marching through the streets''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Royal Navy personnel march during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War''[IPTC]Headline=Marching through the streets Royal Navy personnel march during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, central London, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War Andrew Matthews/PA Wire pa Buy a Photo

View more