Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Edale Mountain Rescue teams were called to assist a person who had fallen a ‘considerable distance’ off a structure into a spillway of Rivelin Reservoir.

The person sustained multiple injuries and was immobile after falling a significant height from a structure into the Sheffield reservoir.

Local team members at Edale Mountain Rescue were quickly called to the scene on Saturday, July 29 at 8.49pm to assist and treat them for suspected pelvic injuries. The person was also very cold, having also fallen into the water and been immobile ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a strong dose of analgesia by a team doctor, the patient had their injuries splinted and was placed into a vacuum mattress and onto the mountain rescue stretcher for a short roped haul out of the spillway. They were then carried up through woodland onto an access track and back to the waiting ambulance.

The patient was put on a stretcher before being taken to the ambulance. (Pic credit: Edale Mountain Rescue)

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “This was a challenging rescue, made all the more so troublesome by all the midges who insisted in joining in!