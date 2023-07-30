The person sustained multiple injuries and was immobile after falling a significant height from a structure into the Sheffield reservoir.
Local team members at Edale Mountain Rescue were quickly called to the scene on Saturday, July 29 at 8.49pm to assist and treat them for suspected pelvic injuries. The person was also very cold, having also fallen into the water and been immobile ever since.
Following a strong dose of analgesia by a team doctor, the patient had their injuries splinted and was placed into a vacuum mattress and onto the mountain rescue stretcher for a short roped haul out of the spillway. They were then carried up through woodland onto an access track and back to the waiting ambulance.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “This was a challenging rescue, made all the more so troublesome by all the midges who insisted in joining in!
“Once handed over to the ambulance service the team returned to base to sort out lots of wet muddy kit and ropes.”