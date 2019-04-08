South Yorkshire man arrested over racist Twitter abuse sent to footballer Nathan Byrne

Have your say

A man from Sheffield has been arrested over racist messages sent on social media to a footballer.

Wigan's Nathan Byrne was subject of a racially abusive message on Twitter which called him a "filthy black *******", adding "I hope you and your family die you slave ****".

The vile abuse was shared in a screenshot on the Championship footballer's page.

Lancashire Police announced this morning (Monday) that they have been questioning a 20-year-old man from Sheffield over the message.

A spokesman for the Force said: "Following an incident where a racially offensive message was sent to a Wigan Athletic footballer on Twitter, a 20-year-old man from Sheffield contacted the police and then handed himself into Blackpool Police Station on Saturday evening (April 6th). He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and malicious communications.

"It is believed that the message was sent by someone whilst they were in Lancashire.

"The man has since been released under investigation pending a charging decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"We have kept the victim and the football club updated on this development."