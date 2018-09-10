Suicide prevention grants provided by Leeds City Council

Have your say

Funding is being provided for community projects designed to reduce social isolation in parts of the city with high rates of mental health problems.

Leeds City Council launched a new grants scheme yesterday as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The scheme will provide £70,000 a year to fund mental health work with men who are at risk of taking their own lives.

Amounts of up to £25,000 will be provided and the programme is open to applications. The Inner South, Inner West, Inner East Leeds and Horsforth wards have been prioritised for funding, the council said.

Latest figures show that more than 6,000 people die by suicide every year on average.

Figures from 2011-2013 show that 213 deaths were attributed to suicide in Leeds.

Some 141 - more than 82 per cent - of those were men.