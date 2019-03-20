This is how Yorkshire reacted after Prime Minister Theresa May tells voters "I'm on your side"

Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the nation this evening, blaming MPs for the Brexit hold-up and telling voters "I'm on your side".

In a televised address from Downing Street, Mrs May said that it was "a matter of great personal regret" for her to have to ask for a three-month delay to Britain's withdrawal from the EU, which was due to take place on March 29.

Readers of The Yorkshire Post were quick to voice their opinions on the speech on our Facebook page, and the majority were fairly scathing of the Prime Minister's speech.

May Barker said: "She is pathetic."

Trish Bater commented: "Totally not. She doesn't speak for me and is not on my side. To be so disrespectful of our elected representatives while spouting about the electorate losing faith in politicians is as hypocritical as refusing another referendum whilst insisting on bringing back her own deal for a vote.

Shawn Williams wrote: "I want her immediate resignation."

Hazel Harrington commented: "It's all been heard before, sorry just more delaying tactics, nothing will change on 30th June," in regards to the potential extension of the UK's exit from the European Union.

Andy Beck said: "No, it was insulting to parliament, and patronising up the electorate. If she wants decisions from parliament then she needs to accept Ken Clarke's idea of having a series of free votes on the real choices. Her deal. No deal. Abandon Brexit, Norway, etc."

Craig Campbell commented: "Her ability to open her mouth and say nothing of any consequence is truly remarkable."

Suzanne Linthwaite wrote: "She cannot be serious we have watched her week in week out with no real leadership how can she expect anybody to follow her."

Nikki Hampson added: "She's not on my side. She said nothing new."

