A major road has been closed for more than 12 hours after two lorries crashed.

The A180, near Immingham, has been closed since 5pm on Thursday (Jul 20) following a serious crash between two lorries between the M180/A15 near Barnetby le Wold and Humberside Airport and the A160 near Habrough. Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance were all called to the scene, alongside Humberside Police. National Highways staff are also at the scene.

Police are conducting collision investigation work, which has closed the road, while there is also a significant clean-up operation in progress.

A statement from National Highways said: “A complex recovery operation is now underway with one vehicle having been recovered already. Specialist recovery operatives are working at the scene and have already righted the vehicle and moved it from the embankment to the carriageway.

One of the lorries involved in the crash

"We are now in the process of transferring the load to a separate vehicle before the vehicle can then be placed onto a flatbed recovery vehicle and removed from the road. Due to the damage sustained to the vehicle and particularly its axles, this work is protracted with the closures likely to remain in place into the morning peak travel period.

“Specialist contractors are also in attendance to clear a spillage and remove debris from the carriageway. However, this majority of this work will take place on the vehicle has been successfully recovered.”

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the A180 eastbound from Barnetby Top and also the A180 Westbound from the Immingham turnoff with the A1173 whilst emergency services deal with an incident. Thank you for your patience.”

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

A diversion route has been put in place:

- Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit the A180 and take the 4th exit on to the A18.

- At the next roundabout, take the 1st exit and continue travelling on the A18.

- Turn left on to the B1211 and travel towards Ulceby.

- Continue straight on to the A1077 and Habrough Roundabout, take the 4th exit on to the A160.