A57 Aston crash: Man and woman seriously injured after crash involving Ford Transit van in Yorkshire
The crash happened on the A57 in Aston in South Yorkshire shortly before 1pm and the road was closed well into the evening as police investigated the circumstances of the crash.
It involved a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van on the westbound carriageway, heading away from the M1, between the junctions where it meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.
The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Kia, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The road was temporarily closed while officers conducted their work but has since been reopened.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 395 of November 15. To submit dashcam footage, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.