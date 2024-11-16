A man and a woman have been seriously injured in a crash which closed a busy road for a number of hours on Friday (Nov 15).

The crash happened on the A57 in Aston in South Yorkshire shortly before 1pm and the road was closed well into the evening as police investigated the circumstances of the crash.

It involved a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van on the westbound carriageway, heading away from the M1, between the junctions where it meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.

The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Kia, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The road was temporarily closed while officers conducted their work but has since been reopened.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”