‘Unavoidably noisy’ roadworks are set to be carried out in Yorkshire this weekend.

National Highways has said the work is being carried out to upgrade the drainage system on the A64 at Crambeck, near to Castle Howard and Malton.

The work is being carried out to increase the drainage capacity to prevent standing water from pooling on the road.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on the road at the junction of the A64 and Castle Howard Station Road and Greets House Road.

A statement from National Highways said: “We need to upgrade the drainage on the A64 near Crambeck to increase the drainage capacity. This is to prevent standing water and improve safety.

“To do this safely, we will need to install temporary traffic lights to control traffic on the A64 and junctions at Castle Howard Station Road and Greets House Road.

“Work will start on 15 November and will take place throughout the weekend until the morning of 18 November, weather permitting.