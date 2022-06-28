Arriva Yorkshire strike: Talks stall as key negotiator is 'on holiday'

Workers at depots across Yorkshire walked out on June 6 and Unite the Union said they were protesting against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

Arriva Yorkshire is calling on Unite the Union to end the strike immediately and said it has already offered workers a pay rise of between 8.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent.

No end date for the strike has been set and talks held earlier this month broke down.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "Unite members began strike action as a last resort, their rates of pay were already low and the cost of living crisis is forcing them into financial misery.

"The talks are now in their fourth week as Arriva has continued to fail to make an offer that could meet members' expectations.

"Talks were held on Monday, June 20 which made some progress but were inconclusive, Unite has been waiting for further talks but Arriva has been unable to offer fresh dates and it is understood the company's key negotiator is currently on holiday."

He added: "If Arriva is prepared to hold formal negotiations and make an improved offer this strike could and should be resolved."

However, an Arriva Yorkshire spokeswoman said the company “opened up a positive dialogue” with Unite earlier today and “look forward to continuing tomorrow”.

She added: “We very much hope this latest conversation will bring a swift conclusion to the industrial action and return to service for our customers.”