Best attractions in Yorkshire: 14 places in Yorkshire you can visit using Northern’s Flash £1 sale just walking distance from stations in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Hull, Harrogate, Skipton, Ilkley, Bridlington, Halifax, Whitby, Knaresborough and Scarborough

Northern has launched a three-day ticket sale with five million tickets available for journeys across Yorkshire - here are some of the best attractions you can visit near these stations.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT

Tickets are on sale and available now to buy on Northern’s website until 4pm on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The Flash Sale tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024 and they must be booked seven days in advance of travel.

Here are some of the best rated attractions by TripAdvisor near stations in various cities and towns in Yorkshire along the Northern line.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,334 reviews. It is just a six-minute walk from Knaresborough station.

1. Knaresborough Castle

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,334 reviews. It is just a six-minute walk from Knaresborough station. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The museum has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 19,058 reviews. It is just a seven walk away from York station.

2. National Railway Museum

The museum has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 19,058 reviews. It is just a seven walk away from York station. Photo: Tony Johnson

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,161 reviews. It is just a 15 minute walk from York station.

3. Museum Gardens

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,161 reviews. It is just a 15 minute walk from York station. Photo: Simon Hulme

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 826 reviews. It is just a two-minute walk from the station.

4. Trinity Leeds

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 826 reviews. It is just a two-minute walk from the station. Photo: Tony Johnson

