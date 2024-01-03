Northern has launched a three-day Flash Sale with five million train tickets available for journeys across the north of England that cover Yorkshire from just £1.

Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase until 4pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 on Northern’s website.

‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024 and must be booked at least seven days ahead of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “The Flash Sale extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.

Flash Sale signage on-board Northern train. (Pic credit: Northern)

“We hope the Flash Sale will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most - days out with the family, catch ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.

“As always customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Below are the journeys included in the Flash Sale - these cover journeys in Yorkshire. All tickets are from £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Barrow-in-Furness to Carlisle, Carnforth, Lancaster, Millon, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Preston.

From Blackpool (North and South) to Blackburn, Colne, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Oxford Road, Preston, Wigan North Western and York.

From Bradford (Forster Square) to Ilkley, Leeds and Skipton.

From Carlisle to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Whitehaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Chester to Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria.

From Hull to Bridlington, Doncaster and York.

From Leeds to Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morcambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York.

From Liverpool to Blackpool North, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Wilmslow.

From Manchester (Piccadilly) to Buxton, Chester, Crewe, Hadfield, Manchester Airport, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent and Wilmslow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Manchester (Victoria) to Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere.

From Newcastle to MetroCentre, Morpeth, Nunthorpe and Whitby.

From Sheffield to Barnsley, Bridlington, Carlisle, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, Retford (Low Level) and Scarborough.