Train ticket Flash Sale Yorkshire: Northern offers 5,000,000 tickets for journeys across the North of England from £1 including Leeds, Bradford, Hull, York and Sheffield available now
Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase until 4pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 on Northern’s website.
‘Flash Sale’ tickets are valid for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1, 2024 and must be booked at least seven days ahead of travel.
Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “The Flash Sale extends to every corner of our network, with £1 tickets up for grabs for both local and longer, cross-country journeys.
“We hope the Flash Sale will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most - days out with the family, catch ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
“As always customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Below are the journeys included in the Flash Sale - these cover journeys in Yorkshire. All tickets are from £1.
From Barrow-in-Furness to Carlisle, Carnforth, Lancaster, Millon, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Preston.
From Blackpool (North and South) to Blackburn, Colne, Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Oxford Road, Preston, Wigan North Western and York.
From Bradford (Forster Square) to Ilkley, Leeds and Skipton.
From Carlisle to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Whitehaven.
From Chester to Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Victoria.
From Hull to Bridlington, Doncaster and York.
From Leeds to Bradford Forster Square, Carlisle, Chester, Doncaster, Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Knaresborough, Knottingley, Lancaster, Manchester Victoria, Morcambe, Nottingham, Selby, Sheffield, Skipton and York.
From Liverpool to Blackpool North, Manchester Airport, Manchester Oxford Road and Wilmslow.
From Manchester (Piccadilly) to Buxton, Chester, Crewe, Hadfield, Manchester Airport, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent and Wilmslow.
From Manchester (Victoria) to Blackburn, Chester, Clitheroe, Leeds, Southport, Wigan North Western and Windermere.
From Newcastle to MetroCentre, Morpeth, Nunthorpe and Whitby.
From Sheffield to Barnsley, Bridlington, Carlisle, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, Retford (Low Level) and Scarborough.
From York to Blackpool North, Hull, Leeds and Selby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.