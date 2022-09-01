Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern has launched the ticket sale for journeys across the North of England - and tickets only cost £1.

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022, whilst stocks last.

Ticket sales went live at 10am on Monday, August 30 at: www.northernrailway.co.uk.

Customer and commercial director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District - these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

“Tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis - so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of your travel and are only available online. Some peak time services are excluded due to potentially busy routes ahead of events across the region.

So we have put together some of Yorkshire’s most exciting attractions just walking distance away from the nearest train stations on the Northern line.

Harrogate

Valley Gardens - Just a 13-minute walk from the main station

Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms - Just a four-minute walk from the station

Skipton

Skipton Castle - Just a 14-minute walk from Skipton station

Raven Tree Top Adventure - A nine-minute walk from the station

Skipton Market - A 12-minute walk from the station

Craven Museum & Gallery - Just a 12-minute walk from Skipton station

Knaresborough

Mother Shipton’s Cave - Just a five-minute walk from Knaresborough station

Knaresborough Castle and Knaresborough Viaduct - Six-minute walk from the station

Bebra Gardens - An eight-minute walk from the station

Redcar Central

Redcar Beacon - Just a nine-minute walk from the main station

Zetland Lifeboat Museum and Redcar Heritage Centre - A 12-minute walk from the station

Locke Park - Also a 12-minute walk

Redcar Beach - Just a 10-minute walk from the station

Coatham Marsh - A slightly longer 17-minute walk from the station but certainly doable

Saltburn

Saltburn Miniature Railway - A 10-minute walk from Saltburn train station

Saltburn Beach - An eight-minute walk from the station

Settle

The Museum of North Craven Life - Just a five-minute walk from the station

Whitby

199 Steps - An eight-minute walk from Whitby train station

Whitby Beach - An 11-minute walk from the station

Whitby Abbey - A 12-minute walk from the station

Whitby Museum - A seven-minute walk away from the station

Captain Cook Memorial Museum - A five-minute walk away from the station

Pannett Park - A seven to nine minute walk away from the station depending on which route you take

Filey

Filey Beach - A 10-minute walk away from the station

Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park - Slightly longer 17-minute walk away

Crescent Gardens - An 11-15 minute walk from the station

Filey Museum - A six to seven minute walk from the station

James Cook

Stewart Park - A 20-minute walk from the station

Captain Cook Birthplace Museum - A Slightly longer 27-minute walk from the station

Danby

Danby Lodge National Park Centre - An 18-minute walk from the train station

Duck Bridge - A 25-28 minute walk from the station

Sleights