Best attractions to visit using the £1 Northern train ticket flash sale near stations in Harrogate, Whitby, Skipton, Filey, Redcar, Settle and more
More than one million lucky Northern passengers will be treated with a £1 train ticket which they can use to visit the North of England - including these fun attractions in Yorkshire.
Northern has launched the ticket sale for journeys across the North of England - and tickets only cost £1.
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022, whilst stocks last.
Ticket sales went live at 10am on Monday, August 30 at: www.northernrailway.co.uk.
Customer and commercial director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.
“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District - these fares will get you where you want to be for less.
“Tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis - so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”
The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of your travel and are only available online. Some peak time services are excluded due to potentially busy routes ahead of events across the region.
So we have put together some of Yorkshire’s most exciting attractions just walking distance away from the nearest train stations on the Northern line.
Harrogate
Valley Gardens - Just a 13-minute walk from the main station
Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms - Just a four-minute walk from the station
Skipton
Skipton Castle - Just a 14-minute walk from Skipton station
Raven Tree Top Adventure - A nine-minute walk from the station
Skipton Market - A 12-minute walk from the station
Craven Museum & Gallery - Just a 12-minute walk from Skipton station
Knaresborough
Mother Shipton’s Cave - Just a five-minute walk from Knaresborough station
Knaresborough Castle and Knaresborough Viaduct - Six-minute walk from the station
Bebra Gardens - An eight-minute walk from the station
Redcar Central
Redcar Beacon - Just a nine-minute walk from the main station
Zetland Lifeboat Museum and Redcar Heritage Centre - A 12-minute walk from the station
Locke Park - Also a 12-minute walk
Redcar Beach - Just a 10-minute walk from the station
Coatham Marsh - A slightly longer 17-minute walk from the station but certainly doable
Saltburn
Saltburn Miniature Railway - A 10-minute walk from Saltburn train station
Saltburn Beach - An eight-minute walk from the station
Settle
The Museum of North Craven Life - Just a five-minute walk from the station
Whitby
199 Steps - An eight-minute walk from Whitby train station
Whitby Beach - An 11-minute walk from the station
Whitby Abbey - A 12-minute walk from the station
Whitby Museum - A seven-minute walk away from the station
Captain Cook Memorial Museum - A five-minute walk away from the station
Pannett Park - A seven to nine minute walk away from the station depending on which route you take
Filey
Filey Beach - A 10-minute walk away from the station
Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park - Slightly longer 17-minute walk away
Crescent Gardens - An 11-15 minute walk from the station
Filey Museum - A six to seven minute walk from the station
James Cook
Stewart Park - A 20-minute walk from the station
Captain Cook Birthplace Museum - A Slightly longer 27-minute walk from the station
Danby
Danby Lodge National Park Centre - An 18-minute walk from the train station
Duck Bridge - A 25-28 minute walk from the station
Sleights
Perrys Plants & The River Gardens Cafe - A nine-minute walk from Sleights train station