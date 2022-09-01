News you can trust since 1754
Best attractions to visit using the £1 Northern train ticket flash sale near stations in Harrogate, Whitby, Skipton, Filey, Redcar, Settle and more

More than one million lucky Northern passengers will be treated with a £1 train ticket which they can use to visit the North of England - including these fun attractions in Yorkshire.

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:55 pm

Northern has launched the ticket sale for journeys across the North of England - and tickets only cost £1.

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022, whilst stocks last.

Ticket sales went live at 10am on Monday, August 30 at: www.northernrailway.co.uk.

    A big picnic in Valley Gardens, Harrogate. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

    Customer and commercial director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

    “Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District - these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

    “Tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis - so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

    The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of your travel and are only available online. Some peak time services are excluded due to potentially busy routes ahead of events across the region.

    So we have put together some of Yorkshire’s most exciting attractions just walking distance away from the nearest train stations on the Northern line.

    Harrogate

    Valley Gardens - Just a 13-minute walk from the main station

    Bettys Cafe Tea Rooms - Just a four-minute walk from the station

    Skipton

    Skipton Castle - Just a 14-minute walk from Skipton station

    Raven Tree Top Adventure - A nine-minute walk from the station

    Skipton Market - A 12-minute walk from the station

    Craven Museum & Gallery - Just a 12-minute walk from Skipton station

    Knaresborough

    Mother Shipton’s Cave - Just a five-minute walk from Knaresborough station

    Knaresborough Castle and Knaresborough Viaduct - Six-minute walk from the station

    Bebra Gardens - An eight-minute walk from the station

    Redcar Central

    Redcar Beacon - Just a nine-minute walk from the main station

    Zetland Lifeboat Museum and Redcar Heritage Centre - A 12-minute walk from the station

    Locke Park - Also a 12-minute walk

    Redcar Beach - Just a 10-minute walk from the station

    Coatham Marsh - A slightly longer 17-minute walk from the station but certainly doable

    Saltburn

    Saltburn Miniature Railway - A 10-minute walk from Saltburn train station

    Saltburn Beach - An eight-minute walk from the station

    Settle

    The Museum of North Craven Life - Just a five-minute walk from the station

    Whitby

    199 Steps - An eight-minute walk from Whitby train station

    Whitby Beach - An 11-minute walk from the station

    Whitby Abbey - A 12-minute walk from the station

    Whitby Museum - A seven-minute walk away from the station

    Captain Cook Memorial Museum - A five-minute walk away from the station

    Pannett Park - A seven to nine minute walk away from the station depending on which route you take

    Filey

    Filey Beach - A 10-minute walk away from the station

    Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park - Slightly longer 17-minute walk away

    Crescent Gardens - An 11-15 minute walk from the station

    Filey Museum - A six to seven minute walk from the station

    James Cook

    Stewart Park - A 20-minute walk from the station

    Captain Cook Birthplace Museum - A Slightly longer 27-minute walk from the station

    Danby

    Danby Lodge National Park Centre - An 18-minute walk from the train station

    Duck Bridge - A 25-28 minute walk from the station

    Sleights

    Perrys Plants & The River Gardens Cafe - A nine-minute walk from Sleights train station

