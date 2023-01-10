Northern has announced a flash 50p and £1 sale for journeys across the North of England and these are the best day trips you can take in Yorkshire using these tickets.

The sale runs until 4pm on Friday, January 13, 2023 and is valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10, 2023 on Northern services only. There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and a further one million £1.50 tickets available from 10am on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 which you can purchase either on the Northern website or app.

Local routes available with sale fares include Leeds to Skipton, Hull to Bridlington, Sheffield to Doncaster and Harrogate to Knaresborough. Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale - with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network. We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons - so our hope is this sale will make five million of them - be they for days out, weekends away or catch ups with friends - that bit more affordable. Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Rail minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p. We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

Best day trips in Yorkshire using Northern’s flash sale tickets

Skipton

Skipton Castle - Just a 14-minute walk from Skipton station.

Skipton Market - A 12-minute walk from the station.

Skipton Castle. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Craven Museum & Gallery - Just a 12-minute walk from Skipton station.

Bridlington

Bayle Museum - Just an 18-minute walk from Bridlington train station.

East Riding Leisure Centre - Just a 12-minute walk from the station.

Reptile Rendezvous in Doncaster. (Pic credit: Dean Atkins)

Bridlington South beach - Just a 13 to 16 minute walk from the station.

Dino World - Just a 10-minute walk from the station.

Doncaster

Reptile Rendezvous & Furry Friends - Just an eight-minute walk from Doncaster station.

Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery - Just a 13-minute walk from the station.

Doncaster Little Theatre - Just a 13-minute walk from the station.

Frenchgate Shopping Centre - Just a six-minute walk from the station.

Doncaster Market - Just a nine-minute walk from the station.

Knaresborough

Mother Shipton’s Cave - Just a five-minute walk from Knaresborough station.

Knaresborough Castle and Knaresborough Viaduct - Six-minute walk from the station.