Yorkshire is well known for its accessible transport links to several locations across the country, particularly cities like Sheffield - here are the best day trips you can take from Sheffield according to Trainline.

Train trips are not only efficient (when strikes aren’t on), but being on a train lets you appreciate the views as you travel to your desired location. The journey gives you the time and space to take a step back and appreciate all that Yorkshire, and other parts of the country, have to offer.

Whether you are in the mood to venture outside of the region to the Peak District or explore fascinating landmarks in Nottingham or whether you prefer to take a trip within Yorkshire to York Maze or Diggerland, there is never a shortage of places to go from Sheffield. You can also stop along the way to sample some of the local cheese, brew and pies.

Food lovers will enjoy some of the culinary delights, adventurers will take a thrill out of exploring somewhere new and people who love a bit of history will discover the fascinating background of Lincoln. There is something for everyone at these destinations recommended by Trainline.

Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Best day trips from Sheffield by train

Sheffield to York Maze

Whilst there are plenty of things to do in York as a whole, but if you are looking for a place away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, you can head straight to York Maze for a fun-packed day out with the family.

This is not just a maze, there are 20 different rides and attractions to choose from and it is the biggest maze of its kind in Europe with more than one million living maize plants. From pig racing to climbing zones and bouncy castles, you can make a full day out of it.

The train from Sheffield to York takes 49 minutes, with the X36 bus taking you a further 22 minutes, dropping you off at Elvington, York Maze.

Sheffield to the Peak District

You can get away from the busy city and head to the rolling hills and open moors of the Peak District. There are lots of places to discover, whether that is Hope Valley, one of the most popular parts to visit, or hiking around the Mam Tor and the Great Ridge.

Bring your camera as the scenery here is second-to-none and there is never a shortage of places to capture with your lens.

For more expert travellers, Speedwell Cavern is also close by and awaits exploration through its dark and deep underground cave system.

The train from Sheffield to Castleton takes just under two hours.

Sheffield to Nottingham

There are many historical landmarks here, so a day trip from Sheffield has a lot to offer and the city is known for Robin Hood; you can learn more about this heroic outlaw with one of the main tours. This is also a brilliant way to explore the city on foot.

The appearance of Nottingham resembles a scene from Game of Thrones as Nottingham Castle dates back to the Middle Ages, as a former royal fortress and residence which was built by Norman the Conqueror. It is currently closed for renovation, but it is still worth observing from the outside.

Nottingham Cathedral of St Barnabas on the other hand is a historic landmark which dates back to the 18th century.

The City of Caves is not for the claustrophobic as it is part of a hidden maze under the belly of the city, again very historical as it dates back to the dark ages. It was used as a refuge to cellars and tanneries and makes a fascinating site to tour.

You can also visit the National Justice Museum which housed a former Victorian courtroom and is very popular with children.

The train journey from Sheffield to Nottingham takes 49 minutes.

Sheffield to Lincoln

Lincoln Cathedral was once considered the tallest building in the world and it still dominates your attention from every angle of this historic city.

Why not also visit Lincoln Castle, a stunning example of 11th century architecture left behind by William the Conqueror. It is also home to one of the few remaining and original copies of the Magna Carta of 1215.

You can also take a history shortcut by visiting the Lincoln Museum of Life, then once you have worked up an appetite, you can visit Brown’s Pie Shop to keep up with the Yorkshire spirit as it has an extensive menu of delicious pies, from game to local wild rabbit and some traditional favourites.

Those who enjoy a good hike can head off to Steep Hill, named after its unforgiving gradient and is a much-loved landmark. There are also plenty of charming pubs to try the local drinks, including the Adam and Eve which has served its local community for more than 300 years.

The train journey from Sheffield to Lincoln by train takes one hour and 20 minutes.

Sheffield to Diggerland, Yorkshire

This is a very popular theme park for families with children, with its real diggers, bulldozers and dumpers to ride.

Children of all ages enjoy this park, but it is mainly targeted at those aged four to 14 years old.

However, there is so much more to this theme park than just crazy diggers as there are more than 20 fun rides and attractions for children including Go-Karts, trains and mini Landrovers.

It takes 43 minutes to travel from Sheffield to Wakefield Kirkgate by train and then you can connect on the 188, 189 or 183 bus to Whitwood which takes a further 26 minutes.

Sheffield to Clumber Park

On the outskirts of Worksop, natural beauty comes to life at Clumber Park; this is the perfect day trip from Sheffield, as this National Trust location is the ideal spot for great outdoor walks, picnics and letting children roam freely.

If you get the timing right, you can see hundreds of bluebells in full spring in this majestic setting. There are plenty of woodlands for gentle walks and you will spot the waterfall and its large lake, which are popular parts of the park to visit.