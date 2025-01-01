Bus fares rise from £2 to £3 as cap increased
The Government increased the bus fare cap for the first time since it was launched for most routes two years ago. It will remain at £3 until the end of 2025.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said this will enable “potential savings of up to 80 per cent on some routes”.
The biggest saving per journey in England is the £12 between Leeds and Scarborough.
Local Transport Minister and West Yorkshire MP Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are vital to help people get to work, the doctor, or see their friends and family – they boost growth, support communities, and provide opportunity.
“That’s why we’re stepping in to make sure fares are capped at the lowest point possible, saving people up to 80 per cent on travel and ensuring that our buses continue to be an attractive, affordable way to get around.”
Fares that would be below £3 without the cap – such as many in urban areas – are permitted to rise by no more than inflation.
In West Yorkshire, where fares are set by Mayor Tracy Brabin, the cap will remain £2 until the end of March, after which it will rise to £2.50 for the remainder of the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.