Bus fares rise from £2 to £3 as cap increased

The Government increased the bus fare cap for the first time since it was launched for most routes two years ago. It will remain at £3 until the end of 2025.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said this will enable “potential savings of up to 80 per cent on some routes”.

The biggest saving per journey in England is the £12 between Leeds and Scarborough.

Local Transport Minister and West Yorkshire MP Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are vital to help people get to work, the doctor, or see their friends and family – they boost growth, support communities, and provide opportunity.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to make sure fares are capped at the lowest point possible, saving people up to 80 per cent on travel and ensuring that our buses continue to be an attractive, affordable way to get around.”