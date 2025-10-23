From the end of October this year part of Calder Road in Ravensthorpe will be closed to vehicles until summer 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Calder Road in Ravensthorpe will be closed to vehicles from Monday, October 27, 2025, until summer 2026.

Thornhill Road/Fall Lane, which has been shut for utility works, is set to reopen on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in advance of the Calder Road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance warning signage and diversions will be in place in the area, with residents and vehicle users urged to check roadworks.org for the latest information.

Calder Road bridge closure. (Pic credit: Network Rail)

The closure is required to facilitate road realignment works, utility diversions and improvement works to connect Ravensthorpe Road and Calder Road to the new Calder Road bridge, which will become operational in 2026.

The new Calder Road bridge will align with a new track layout to enable the fast and slow lines of track to be separated, making journeys faster and more reliable for passengers.

Transpennine Route Upgrade sponsor, Andrew Campbell, said: “We really appreciate the local community’s ongoing patience and understanding while we undertake work in Ravensthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aware that the closure on Calder Road may cause some disruption to residents and commuters, so we’ve worked hard to minimise the impact by keeping a pedestrian route open and ensuring that vehicle access remains in place to all businesses, due to the phased closure approach.