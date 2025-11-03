Cheap train ticket trial announced for Northern passengers in Yorkshire

A new trial in Yorkshire has been launched to provide cheaper and simpler train trickets to passengers using modern technology.

Rail Minister Lord Hendy spoke to The Yorkshire Post for the announcement of a fresh trial for passengers using Northern services between Sheffield and Doncaster from today.

People who sign up will simply scan a barcode to get through the barriers, and then just like with Uber or a running app like Strava GPS will track the journey and automatically charge the cheapest ticket.

Those who take part in the trial will also get a £15 travel voucher.

“The railway is about boosting economic growth, jobs and homes,” Lord Hendy said.

“We know the current railway ticketing is too complicated, and finding 21st century methods of people paying their fare is a really sensible thing to do to encourage train travel.

“It's going to make life potentially easier for people who signed up to it between Sheffield and Doncaster and we're pleased to get started.”

Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: "We’re proud to be at the forefront of modernising rail travel in the North.

“The success of the first trial has shown that passengers value the simplicity and flexibility that technology brings.

“This second trial is an exciting next step and we’re excited to offer customers in that area a smarter, easier way to travel.

“This is about removing barriers and making rail the obvious choice for everyday journeys.”

